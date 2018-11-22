Utkal University has declared the first semester results of the CBCS Regular Exam 2017. Candidates enrolled in the courses of Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) at the university can check their first sem result at uuems.in.

Candidates must note that these results that have been released are only provisional results of the +3 (or Plus 3) exam of the university. To check the provisional result of the Utkal University first semester exams, students must log on to the official website of the university and click on the appropriate link. Alternatively, here is the direct link to check Utkal University first semester results.

Candidates must enter their roll number and the verification text in order to access their degree results. Utkal University students of BA, BSc and BCom courses can also check their provisional first semester results at utkaluniversity.nic.in.