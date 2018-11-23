The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the revised results of the ALP, Technician exam on Monday, November 26th, according to a report by the Indian Express. Apparently, several portals were reporting that the revised results were to be declared on November 22nd, but this has turned out to be false.

The IE report says that RRB official Angaraj Mohan criticized “some media portals” for spreading rumours surrounding the 2018 revised results of the RRB’s ALP, Technician exams. Mohan was quoted by the publication saying, “We are at the last leg of the result preparation process. The result is expected to be released on Monday.”

So candidates who are waiting for the ALP, Technician revised results 2018 will have to check the official site on Monday, November 26th. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the second computer-based test, which will be held on December 24th.

The Board had declared the results of the Group C exam on November 2nd, but a portion of the candidates raised objections. The Board reviewed the complaints and decided to release revised results.