Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Which of the conclusions follow from the statement?

Statement :

H = W ≤ R > F

Conclusions :

I.R = H

II.R > H

(A) Only conclusion I is true.

(B) Only conclusion II is true.

(C) Either conclusion I or conclusion II is true.

(D) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II is true.

(E) Both conclusions I and II are true.

Ans: D

2. Eight friends A, B, C, D E, F G and H are sitting around a circle facing the centre. A sits third to the left of B, while second to the right of F. D does not sit next to A or B. C and G always sit next to each other. H never sits next to D and C does not sit next to B.

What is the position of B with respect to C?

(A) Second to the left

(B) Third to the right

(C) Third to the left

(D) Can’t be determined

(E) None of these

Ans: E

3. If the positions of the second and the third digits of each of the numbers in the following series are interchanged, how many even numbers will be formed?

853 ; 581 ; 747 ; 474 ; 398

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) Four

Ans: C

English

4. Fill in the blanks with the appropriate words.

I. According to some exports, subsidized crop insurance to a large extent may be bad for the environment since farmers may take _______ such as farming on floodplains or steep hills.

II. In the 1990s, Germany was known as the ‘sick man of Europe’ and had high unemployment but its success today is on account of the huge _______ it took in reforming the labour market.

(A) danger

(B) chance

(C) possibility

(D) risks

(E) threats

Ans: D

5. Choose the word that is most similar to the following word.

IMPEDE

(A) Delay

(B) Violate

(C) Defer

(D) Taint

(E) Diagnose

Ans: A

6. The line seems to be a direct ______ to the establishment of a caliphate. But those who know the context of Faiz the poet, the man and his work correctly interpret it as a communist vision of life, with the _______ of the _______ prevailing.

(A) Commendation, democracy, precariat

(B) Invocation, dictatorship, proletariat

(C) Intercession, autonomy, rabble

(D) Citation, anarchism, bourgeoisie

(E) Intervention, despot, common people

Ans: B

Numerical ability

7. What will come in the place of the question mark?

6 ; 3 ; 3 ; 6 ; 24 ; ?

(A) 192

(B) 192

(C) 190

(D) 189

(E) None of these

Ans: A

8. The ratio of A’s age 3 years ago and B’s age 5 years ago is 4:5. If A is 4 years younger than B then what is the present age of B?

(A) 16

(B) 14

(C) 11

(D) 15

(E) None of these

Ans: D

General awareness

9. In order to achieve financial inclusion goals, RBI has permitted opening of USBs. What is the full form of USB?

(A) Urban Small Branch

(B) Unique Safety Branch

(C) Ultra Small Branch

(D) Other than those given as options

(E) United Smaller Branches

Ans: C

10. ‘Buy Now Pay Now’ refers to which of the following?

(A) Affinity Card

(B) Smart Card

(C) Business Card

(D) Credit Card

(E) Debit Card