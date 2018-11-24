Amitabh Bachchan conferred Sayaji Ratna Award

Amitabh Bachchan was awarded the Sayaji Ratna Award. This is the third time that the award has been given out.

Previous winners include Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and industrialist Ratan Tata.

The award was established in memory of the erstwhile Baroda ruler Sayajirao Gaekwad III.

Paytm partners with LIC for payment of insurance premiums

Paytm has partnered with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to offer online insurance premium payments.

The aim is to introduce millions of users to a simpler and faster method of renewing their insurance policies online.

Paytm has also partnered with other insurers including ICICI Prudential Life, Reliance Life and Max Life Insurance.

Ezetap’s Abhijit Bose appointed WhatsApp India Head

Abhijit Bose has been appointed the head of WhatsApp India.

WhatsApp India will be the Indian arm of the messaging service and is expected to begin operations sometime next year.

Bose was the co-founder and CEO of enterprise payments solutions firm Ezetap.

The move is being taken by WhatsApp to meeting the union government’s demand to curb the spread of fake news on the platform.

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook.

Cabinet approves setting up of Medical College at Silvassa in UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of Medical College at Silvassa in the Union Territory (UT) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The medical college will have a yearly intake of 150 students.

