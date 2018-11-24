Amitabh Bachchan conferred Sayaji Ratna Award

  • Amitabh Bachchan was awarded the Sayaji Ratna Award. This is the third time that the award has been given out.
  • Previous winners include Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and industrialist Ratan Tata.
  • The award was established in memory of the erstwhile Baroda ruler Sayajirao Gaekwad III.

Paytm partners with LIC for payment of insurance premiums

  • Paytm has partnered with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to offer online insurance premium payments.
  • The aim is to introduce millions of users to a simpler and faster method of renewing their insurance policies online.
  • Paytm has also partnered with other insurers including ICICI Prudential Life, Reliance Life and Max Life Insurance.

Ezetap’s Abhijit Bose appointed WhatsApp India Head

  • Abhijit Bose has been appointed the head of WhatsApp India.
  • WhatsApp India will be the Indian arm of the messaging service and is expected to begin operations sometime next year.
  • Bose was the co-founder and CEO of enterprise payments solutions firm Ezetap.
  • The move is being taken by WhatsApp to meeting the union government’s demand to curb the spread of fake news on the platform.
  • WhatsApp is owned by Facebook.

Cabinet approves setting up of Medical College at Silvassa in UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli

  • The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of Medical College at Silvassa in the Union Territory (UT) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
  • The medical college will have a yearly intake of 150 students.

