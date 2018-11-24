Honor India is back again with another new handset for the Indian audience. The Chinese sub-brand of Huawei is all set to launch the Honor 8C in the country on November 29th, exclusively via Amazon.in. Over the last week several reports hinted at the Honor 8C’s imminent launch. However, it is only today that the company has made an official announcement.

Notably, the launch of the Honor 8C comes just six months after its predecessor was launched in India (in May this year). The smartphone has already been available in China as it was launched last month. Key highlights of the phone include AI-equipped dual rear cameras, a powerful 4,000mAh battery and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC.

The newest member of the Honor family is all set to pack a powerful punch & make a grand entry on 29th November!

The official partner for online retail, Amazon India has already setup a landing page for the Honor 8C, which allows users to be notified about the upcoming launch on November 29th. It also carries host of details of the phone ahead of launch. It highlights the existence of a TUV-certified eye care mode on the 15.9 cm display screen.

As suggested by a video teaser on Amazon India, the Honor 8C will be equipped with 4GB of RAM, and there could be variations in the storage in case there is more than one model. As pricing will be unveiled at the launch event, here’s the China market pricing to put things in perspective. The 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage base model is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,200), while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant comes at a price of CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 14,200).

Honor 8C specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Honor 8C sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, both with autofocus. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 10W charging.