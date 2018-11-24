The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the results of the January 2019 session of the PG counselling. Candidates can check the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.org, for their merit list and percentage scored.

It must be noted that the AIIMS PG entrance exam results for the Jan 2019 counselling session are provisional in nature. The list of candidates released by AIIMS gives roll numbers of those candidates who are eligible for online seat allocation or counselling.

Here is the direct link to download the PDF of the AIIMS PG entrance exam result. The results are for the AIIMS exam held on November 18th this year. The list has candidates who are eligible for counselling for the MD/MS/DM (6 years)/M Ch (6 years) courses, and there are also candidates listed who are eligible for MDS courses.

The AIIMS will conduct a mock round of seat allocation from Thursday, November 29th, after which subsequent rounds of online seat allocation/counselling will be conducted.