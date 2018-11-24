The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) has released the exam time tables (also called date sheets) for the HSC and SSC board exams, or the Maharashtra 10th and 12th exams, for 2019. The respective datasheets are available at the Board’s official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The HSC (or 12th board) exams are scheduled to start on February 21st, 2019, and end on March 20th, 2019, while the SSC or class 10 board exams will run from March 1st to March 22nd, 2019. There is a new syllabus for Class 10, which was started this year, and the exam will be conducted for both old and new syllabus.

The Maharashtra board exams will be held in two shifts – one in the morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the other in the evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Over 17 lakh students are expected to appear for the 2019 Maharashtra board exams.

Candidates can check the date sheet or the exam time table at the Maharashtra Board’s official website.