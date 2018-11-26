HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, recently teased the launch of an upcoming smartphone bu hasn’t revealed either the name or a launch date for the phone. However, the teaser video posted on its official Twitter handle comes with the hashtag ‘ExpectMore’. Nokia generally keeps much of the details of its launch events tightly under wraps and this is no different.

The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/Tj5XfNuN0h — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 23, 2018

However, what can be deciphered from the cryptic tweet, which reads, ‘The picture’s about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience’, is that the upcoming phone will boast superior display specifications and features. And, since it has been rumoured in the past that the Nokia X7 could be launched as the Nokia 8.1 in India, it isn’t untoward to expect this.

In an earlier report, the phone was tipped to be launched on November 28th, but no such confirmation about the launch has come from the company. We just have to wait for Nokia to release more details.

Nonetheless, this is great news for mobile enthusiasts, as Nokia is likely to launch another premium phone in India. And, if it is indeed the Nokia 8.1, then it is likely to come with features such as a 6.18-inch HDR10 display, dual cameras on the back, up to 6GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 710 SoC.