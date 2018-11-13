One of the premium handsets from Nokia’s stable is reportedly coming to India this month. According to a report, the Nokia 8.1, apparently the global variant of the Nokia X7, will be launched in India on November 28th. As has been the case with phones from Nokia, the Nokia 8.1 is expected to run a stock version of Android too, and will be a part of the Android One programme.

However, there has been no official statement on the Nokia 8.1 India launch by HMD Global. The latest news comes courtesy a report from 91Mobiles citing industry sources. And the launch seems plausible because the Finnish company launched the Nokia X7 in China last month with mid-range specifications and a design similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Further strengthening the likelihood of the launch is the fact that the Nokia 8.1 was spotted late last month on Geekbench with specifications that are similar to the Nokia X7, as per a report by NDTV Gadgets.

The latest report, however, doesn’t just talk about a launch date. It also shared details on the pricing of the upcoming Nokia 8.1. The India pricing will apparently be set at Rs. 23,999, the report claims, presumably for the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. To put things in perspective, the Nokia X7 was launched in China at a price of CNY 2,499 (about Rs. 26,100) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

Nokia 8.1 specifications (expected)

If the report is to be believed, the Nokia 8.1, which is believed to be the global variant of the Nokia X7, will sport a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The handset will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

In terms of optics, the Nokia 8.1 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with a primary 12-megapixel sensor and a secondary 13-megapixel sensor. On the front, the handset could bear a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. There will most likely be a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for 18W fast charging.