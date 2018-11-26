Asus India is all set to bring its first ever gaming smartphone for the Indian audience. The company is already popular with its frugally priced premium phones in India, and now it will launch a gaming smartphone called ‘Rog Phone’ on November 29th. The company has dubbed the upcoming device a “game changer”. It is also one of the first India-bound gaming handsets.

A true technological marvel, the AirTriggers are ultra-sonic areas on the ROG Phone that can be linked to any action in the game. That’s two extra, console-like buttons right there for you. This #GameChanger launches on 29th November at @Flipkart https://t.co/ZfTkT2c75C pic.twitter.com/WnBYV1fJmT — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 23, 2018

Gaming smartphones are quite popular in Asian markets like China and Taiwan as well as in the western world. However, we are yet to see any India-bound gaming phones. Asus India has partnered with online retailer Flipkart for this product and is promising the “best gaming console experience” among smartphones.

Though these claims will be put to test only once the phone is launched, Rog Phone gets an impressive AirTriggers feature built in for console-like experience. In fact, the company claims that this is world’s first and only gaming smartphone to be equipped with such a feature. AirTriggers are ultra-sonic areas on the ROG Phone that can be linked to any action in the game. This ultimately boils down to two extra console-like buttons for the gamers, Asus said in a tweet.

Apart from that, Rog Phone gets a 2.96GHz speed binned Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a HDR AMOLED display panel with 90 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms pixel response time. Additionally, there’s multi-layered cooling technology on board to offer maximum sustained performance. A carbon cooling pad and copper heat spreader clubbed with 3D vapour chamber are employed in the phone offering the cooling mechanism.

The rest of the details about the phone are expected to be revealed at the launch event this Thursday. The Asus Rog Phone launch is exciting news for India mobile gamers.