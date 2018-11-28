Popular budget smartphone maker Realme is back again with another offering to woo Indian customers. Realme, a company that is less than a year old, has so far launched four phones and is gearing up to launch another. Dubbed the Realme U1, the smartphone will be launched today at an event scheduled for 12.30 pm in New Delhi.

This will be the first smartphone from the company to sport the MediaTek Helio P70 flagship chipset which was launched in October this year. Apart from the SoC, Realme has also embraced the tiniest “dewdrop” notch on top of the Realme U1 display. The company also teased the existence of a “powerful” selfie camera and has partnered exclusively with Amazon.in for online sales.

With such premium hardware on board, it is certain that the Realme U1 will most likely be pricier than previous budget phones from the company. The pricing details, alongside availability and even launch offers will be detailed at the event. But, considering the company’s track record, one can still expect Realme to price the U1 frugally in India.

As is the case with most events these days, the launch event is being streamed live on YouTube. Interested fans can also follow Realme’s official social media handles.