The official date for the 2019 Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been released by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). Popularly known as MTET, the test will be conducted on January 22nd next year. The application submission process will begin two days from now, on November 30th, 2018.

Individuals interested in applying for the Mizoram TET can obtain the application form along with information brochure from the MBSE office in Chaltlang. A payment of Rs.50 will have to be made to procure the application, which can be done starting November 30th. The last date to procure applications for the MTET exam is December 4th. Candidates can access the official MBSE notification here.

The last date for submission of the 2019 Mizoram TET is December 8th, but any submission after December 4th will incur late fee charges of Rs.300, mandated to be paid along with the application form.