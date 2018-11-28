In a relief move for aspiring management students, the last date to submit the CMAT 2019 application has been extended to December 7th, 2018. Candidates can apply by directly visiting the National Test Agency’s official website, ntamat.nic.in.

The application process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) that will be held in January next year was opened on November 1st, while the last date was set for November 30th. However, now candidates have an extension of seven more days to apply for the 2019 CMAT exam.

The CMAT will be conducted on January 28th, 2019 in two shifts: in the morning from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and in the afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. It is a computer-based online test and consists of multiple-type objective questions.

A national-level postgraduate exam pertaining to all management programmes is conducted every year and this year it will be conducted by newly-formed National Testing Agency (NTA). CMAT scores are required for admission to around 500 AICTE approved educational institutes across India.