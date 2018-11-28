The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is scheduled to release admit cards for the 64th Civil Services prelim exam today, November 28th, 2018. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download their admit card when the link is made live.

The Bihar commission will conduct the BPSC Civil Services Prelim exam 2018 on December 16th this year, and the last date to download admit cards for the exam is December 14th. The application process for the exam closed in September this year.

The BPSC Civil Services prelim exam 2018 is an objective-type exam and it will be conducted across at 808 exam centres in 35 districts in Bihar. The exam is of a two-hour duration. Candidates who clear the 64th BPSC Civil Services prelim exam will be eligible for the Main exam.

Candidates must check the official website of the BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in, to download their admit cards for the exam, when they are made available. Candidates can log in at this direct link to check for their BPSC admit card.