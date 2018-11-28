Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Find the odd word/letters/number pair from the given alternatives.

(A) High-Up

(B) Past-Present

(C) Often-Seldom

(D) Fresh-Stale

Ans: A

2. Arrange the following words as per order in the dictionary and choose the one that comes first:

Temple

Tenant

Terminate

Temperature

(A) Temple

(B) Tenant

(C) Terminate

(D) Temperature

Ans: D

3. The ratio of the ages of man and his wife is 4:3. After 4 years, the ration will be 9:7. If at the time of marriage, the ratio was 5:3, how many years ago were they married?

(A) 12

(B) 24

(C) 5

(D) 8

Ans: A

General awareness

4. Which country is separated from India by a narrow channel of sea formed by the Palk Strait and the Gulf of Mannar?

(A) Bangladesh

(B) Myanmar

(C) Sri Lanka

(D) Pakistan

Ans: C

5. Purpose of an optical filter is to : ________

(A) reflect lights of different colours

(B) dispense light into component colours

(C) refract light of different colours

(D) transmit or absorb light of different colours

Ans: D

6. The First Woman President of the Indian National Congress was:

(A) Sarojini Naidu

(B) Vijayalakshmi Pandit

(C) Annie Besant

(D) Kadambani Ganguli

Ans: D

Quantitative aptitude

7. The price of a shirt after 15% discount, is Rs.119. What was the marked price of the shirt before discount?

(A) Rs.129

(B) Rs.140

(C) Rs.150

(D) Rs.160

Ans: B

8. The midpoints of AB and AC of a triangle ABC are X and Y respectively. If BC+XY=12 units, then BC-XY is:

(A) 10 units

(B) 8 units

(C) 6 units

(D) 4 units

Ans: D

English

9. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, choose the word which best expresses the meaning of the given word and click the button corresponding to it.

REVILE

(A) Revive

(B) Review

(C) Abuse

(D) Reveal

Ans: C

10. The sentences given with blanks are to be filled with an appropriate word(s). Four alternatives are suggested for each question. For each question, choose the correct alternative and click the button corresponding to it.

They abandoned their comrades __________ the wolves.

(A) by

(B) between

(C) on

(D) among