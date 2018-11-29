Honor is gearing up to launch its next smartphone in India, the Honor 8C. This time Honor has partnered exclusively with Amazon.in, where the phone will be retailed following the launch.

The Honor 8C is already available for the Chinese market as it was launched their a few weeks ago. Key highlights of the Honor 8C include a 19:9 display panel with a notch, the new Snapdragon 632 SoC, face unlock capabilities and gradient colour options.

The Honor 8C launch will be live-streamed starting at 12pm IST on company’s social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Additionally, Honor India this week also revealed that the Honor Band 4 will be launched alongside the new smartphone.

Interested folks can catch the live action right here, or visit any of Honor India’s social media handles. The phone is available in China at a price of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the base 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model, and it is expected that Honor will price the smartphone in the competitive sub-Rs.15,000 price segment in India.

Honor 8C specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Honor 8C sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and an f/2.0 aperture. There is a non-removable 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging.