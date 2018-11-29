The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP-DSC) 2018 exam has been postponed, state human resource minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has reportedly confirmed. The AP DSC 2018 exam will be pushed back by around two weeks.

The exam, which were scheduled to be conducted starting on December 6th, will now commence from Monday, December 24th, as per a report by the Times of India. The decision was apparently taken because many candidates reportedly requested that exam be postponed as they felt that they did not have enough time to prepare.

The AP DSC exam notification was released on October 26th, 2018, which means candidates had only 41 days to get ready for the exam. ToI reported that MLC Boddu Nageswara Rao said that this was too little time to be able to compete in one of the most competitive exams.

Over six lakh candidates have applied for 7,729 teacher posts in the state.