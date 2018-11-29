The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) 2018. The written exam was conducted in June and July this year, and this was followed by interviews for the personality test, which was conducted this month.

The UPSC has released the number of candidates recommended for appointment to Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the official website, upsc.gov.in, to check their result. Here is the direct link to the UPSC IES, ISS result notification.

In the Indian Economic Service all 14 vacancies have been recommended to be filled, while in the Indian Statistical Service 32 of the 33 vacancies have been notified to be filled. For the IES, one candidate has been given provisional allotment, while for the post of ISS five candidates have been provisionally recommended.