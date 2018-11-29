The registration date for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2018 has been extended by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The new last date to register for BSE OTET 2018 is December 10th, 2018.

The news comes from a report by the Times of India; however, the BSE has not yet officially released a statement regarding the extension of OTET registration. The ToI report quotes the President of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Jahan Ara Begum, saying that the dates has been extended because students of the National Institute of Open Schooling were facing problems with the current end date.

Here is the direct link to apply online for the OTET 2018 exam. Interested candidates can also check this direct link for the OTET syllabus and exam paper structure. BSE Odisha has also released a detailed step-by-step instruction guide to filling up the OTET online application form.