Honor India today launched their mid-range smartphone, the Honor 8C, which features a Snapdragon 632 chipset. The launch was a rather a subdued affair, with Suhail Tariq, Honor India CMO, unveiling the phone in Hyderabad. Notably, he was accompanied by YouTube-based gadget reviewer Amit Bhavani, who unboxed and showcased features of the Honor 8C.

Additionally, the Honor Band 4 was unveiled too today. Both products were unboxed by Bhavani while the price details were later revealed by Tariq. It would appear that as the phone was already launched a few weeks earlier for the China market, Honor India decided to go with this subtle style of presentation for the Honor 8C.

In fact, an earlier Honor launch too had taken place from its Bengaluru-based facility. Now coming back to the phone itself, it gets notable features like a massive 6.26-inch screen, TUV eye care, a front camera with soft flash and a dual rear camera setup.

And all that at a starting price of just Rs.11,999 for the 4GB/32GB model, making it an attractive offering. There’s another variant with larger 64GB storage that will cost up to Rs.12,999. Both models will be available exclusively via Amazon and Honor’s online store from December 10th, 2018.

The Honor Band 4, meanwhile, packs a punch with several interesting features like ‘TruSleep’ monitor that can track sleep patterns and a find your phone feature, which will can place a call to the connected phone. There’s also a swim stroke recognition feature that can detect swim strokes and calculate calories burnt.

Other smartwatch features like heart rate monitoring, phone call, SMS, email notifications, sport activity monitoring come as standard. However, the pricing and availability details for the band were not revealed during the launch.

Honor 8C and Band 4 specifications

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone sports a large 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and two 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options.

In the camera department, the Honor 8C sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus. There is a non-removable 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging.

The Honor Band 4 sports a 0.95-inch AMOLED display screen and is water resistant up to 50 metres. The watch is available in three colours: Meteorite Black, Midnight Navy and Dahlia Pink.