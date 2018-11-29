The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the June 2018 results of the joint CSIR-UGC test for junior research fellowship (JRF). Candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to apply for Lectureship-NET.

Those who have appeared for the CSIR UGC NET 2018 exam and are awaiting their results can check at the official website, csirhrdg.res.in. Here is the direct link to check the June 2018 UGC NET results.

The CSIR UGC NET 2018 exam this year was held on June 17th and of those who appeared for the exam, 1,991 candidates have been selected for JRF (NET) CSIR posts and 1,500 candidates for PRF (NET) UGC posts.

The CSIR UGC-NET exam is held twice a year, once in June and once in December. The second UGC NET exam to be held this year will be conducted on December 16th, 2018.