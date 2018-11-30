Calcutta University has published the Part-I results of the BA and BSc courses for 2018. Students who appeared for the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science exams this year can check their results on the official results website, wbresults.nic.in.

Here is the direct link for all those who appeared for the Calcutta University 2018 Part 1 BA and BSc Honours/Major exams to check their results. The link is the provisional pre-publication of the results. This online result release, the results website says, cannot be treated as an original mark sheet, and is only for immediate information to examinees.

Honours and Major candidates of Calcutta University who have taken their B.A. and B.Sc. Part-I exams must enter their roll number to gain access to their results. The CU degree results were published on the results website on November 29th, 2018, and are available online for download.