BSE to launch bidding platform for retail investor in G-secs, T-bills

The BSE will launch an online bidding platform for retail investors in non-competitive bidding of government securities (G-secs) and Treasury bills (T-bills).

The platform is called BSE-Direct.

Bidding for G-sec and T-bills will end on T-1 day (a day before the auction date) at 5 pm.

Under the non-competitive bidding scheme, eligible investors apply for a certain amount of securities in an auction without mentioning the price or yield.

Govt plans to set up NBFC with Rs.20 billion to fund food processing firms

The government has planned to set up a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with an initial corpus of Rs.20 billion to fund food processing industries.

This is part of its effort to boost the sector and double farmers’ income.

UNESCO lists wrestling, reggae and raiho-shin rituals under “intangible heritage

Jamaican reggae, Georgian wrestling and Japanese rituals are among the six new elements added by UN cultural agency UNESCO to its list of “intangible heritage”.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage met in Mauritius.

The UNESCO’s intangible heritage list improves the visibility of little-known and not well understood arts traditions.

Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin named Telangana Congress working president

Former Congress MP Mohammed Azharuddin has been appointed the working president of the party in Telangana.

This comes just days ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Abhinav Bindra conferred with shooting’s highest honour by ISSF

India’s Olympic and world champion shooter Abhinav Bindra has been conferred the ISSF’s highest honour, the Blue Cross.

He received the award for his outstanding services as the chairman of the ISSF’s Athletes Committee.

ISSF stands for International Shooting Sport Federation.

EU aims to be first carbon neutral economy by 2050

The European Commission is the first major economy to set its sights on achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

The European Union’s executive branch proposed that the bloc should cut its emissions of greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050.

Scientists believe that this must be adopted worldwide in order to avoid catastrophic global warming.

