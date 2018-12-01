Nokia has silently launched their latest smartphone, the Nokia 7.1, in India. The Finnish company first launched the Nokia 7.1 at an event in London last month, and there had been numerous rumours that the company was to unveil the device in India soon after. However, there was no news on a launch from official sources. But now, the rumours have been proved correct after the Nokia 7.1 was silently launched in India yesterday.

Aside from the Nokia 7.1, the company has scheduled a big launch event in Dubai on December 5th, where it is expected to unveil a new smartphone. Several official teasers touting the ‘epic display’ experience have been released so far without any more details. The company has been using the hashstag #ExpectMore for the upcoming launch event.

December 5, Dubai. Something smarter is coming your way. Stay tuned to find out more. #ExpectMore #Nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/3Pr85OXcDf — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 28, 2018

A similar hashtag is being used on Nokia’s social media handle for India as well, and it is safe to assume that HMD Global will launch the same phone in India following its Dubai launch. But again, there has been no confirmation so far on the date of the supposed India launch.

Now with Nokia 7.1 out of the picture, we can expect a fresh smartphone here. The details about the phone are scarce, but what is known from a report by GSMArena is that Nokia has started sending out press invites. According to the report, the India event is set for December 10th at 5.30 pm.

Image Credit - GSMArena

The report goes on to add that it would be Nokia 8.1 that would be unveiled at the event, which an earlier report had predicted as well. Nokia 8.1 is essentially a rebranded Nokia X7 for markets outside China.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia X7 has a 6.18-inch 1080x2280 touchscreen with a notch, the Snapdragon 710 chipset at the helm, a 12 MP + 13 MP dual rear camera setup, a 20 MP selfie shooter, 4/6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of expandable storage, and a 3,500 mAh battery. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is part of the Android One program.