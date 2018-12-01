As the month of December kicks off, there is element of excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts as legendary motorcycle brand Jawa is all set to open its dealerships (on December 5th). However, Jawa dealerships will start accepting bookings from December 15th, according to a report by Autocar India.

Interested buyers can book Jawa motorcycles for a token amount of Rs 5,000 (which is refundable) on the Jawa website. The company has listed over 100 dealerships across 27 states and one Union Territory, out of which a considerable number of showrooms are expected to commence operations on December 15th. The company had said that 64 showrooms will start operating from December 5th.

At the dealerships, buyers will get the opportunity to test ride the new Jawa bikes. Deliveries for the first lot of Jawa bikes are expected to start in January, the report adds, and customers who had booked online will be given preference, meaning customers who book bikes at dealerships will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on a new Jawa bike.

Three Jawa bikes were launched in India, but customers can book the Jawa, priced at Rs 1.64 lakh, and the Jawa Forty Two, for Rs 1.55 lakh. The bobber-style Perak model will go on sale by the second half of 2019.

While Jawa takes design inspiration from older Jawa 250 Type A with an aesthetically retro look, the Jawa Forty Two has a more urban and modern theme with matte black elements replacing chrome ones. It also gets an off-set instrument console, a flatter handlebar, bar-end mirrors and is also offered in matte finish.

Powering the Jawa and the Forty Two is a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor generating 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque. The new engine complies with BS-VI emission norms and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The Perak is powered by a larger 334cc engine producing 30hp and 31Nm of torque.