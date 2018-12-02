Asus India has officially confirmed that its popular handset ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be launched in India on December 11th. Meaning the phone will be launched simultaneously in India and Indonesia, as reported earlier. This upcoming smartphone is a successor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, which proved to be a surprise hit for Asus. The Taiwanese company confirmed the news about the launch via Twitter this Friday.

Also Asus announced that ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be exclusive to Flipkart. Apart from the official announcements, press renders and specifications leaks of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 have been floating around the net since it was first reported.

The unrivalled champion of mid-range is ready to begin its dominance with the most durable screen in the segment - Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 launches on 11th December, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned for more. @corninggorilla #UnbeatablePerformer2dot0 pic.twitter.com/Kd2vHKN22B — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 30, 2018

In the tweet shared by the company, Asus is calling the upcoming device as ‘the unrivalled champion of mid-range’ and said it will boast of ‘most durable screen in the segment - Corning Gorilla Glass 6’. In another teaser, Mr. James Hollis, Division Vice President at Corning Gorilla Glass is seen talking about the new Asus launch equipped their latest technology Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

According to Hollis, gorilla glass is the company’s ‘toughest innovation yet’ and has been designed to survive drops from one metre on rough surfaces up to 15 times. Apparently this will also make the ZenFone Max Pro M2 the most durable smartphone in its segment, Asus claims.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

As mentioned earlier, there have been numerous leaks surrounding the new phone. One such report by NDTV Gadgets citing WinFuture.de as source posted detailed specifications of the upcoming smartphone as well as another rumoured phone, the Asus ZenFone Max M2. Additionally, the website has also published press renders of both the phones.

According to the report, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset, an upgrade on Snapdragon 636 featured in the ZenFone Max Pro M1. The phone has been tipped to pack 6-inch full-HD display, with RAM tipped to start at 4GB in the most affordable variants, likely going up to 6GB, and perhaps an 8GB variant in the works as well.

However it is advisable to wait for confirmation from the Asus about details as the launch nears the December date.