Huawei has now confirmed that it will be launching their much anticipated latest Nova device, the Huawei Nova 4, on December 17th. In fact, the Chinese multi-national company had earlier announced the launch the Nova smartphone and now a Weibo post about the same has confirmed the launch date.

The post was accompanied by a teaser poster for the phone, which highlights a notch-less display and a single camera on the upper left corner. The post also revealed that it will be the Nova 4 that will be unveiled on December 17th in China.

While there is a lot of speculation about the smartphone, a report by BGR hints at a very high screen-to-body ratio, since it will be featuring a notch-less full screen display with a hole for the front-facing camera.

On the sidelines, Huawei rival Samsung is working on a similar display design called the Infinity-O display. It will be first seen on the Galaxy A8s that is tipped to go official in China later this month.

Coming back to the Huawei Nova 4, it is speculated that the handset will be equipped with an LCD display. It is rumored to be fueled by a Kirin 980 chipset paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM. The other specs of the phone are yet to be revealed. It is also very likely to be available in gradient colour options.