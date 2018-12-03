The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISCE) has released the ICSE 2019 schedule and the ISC 2019 time table. The time tables for each exam can be viewed now on the official website of the Council.

Here’s how to check the ISCE and ISC 2019 timetables. Go to the Council’s website, cisce.org. Scroll down to the notice board section and look for the links to the ISCE and ISC 2019 timetables. They have been released on December 3rd. Click on the respective links to access the time table.

Alternatively, here is the direct link to the ISCE 2019 time table; and here is the direct link to the ISC 2019 time table. The combined ISC and ICSE timetables can be found at this direct link.

The ISC 2019 exams will begin on February 4th and run up to March 25th, 2019, while the ISCE 2019 exams will commence on February 22nd and end on the same day as the ISC 2019 exam, March 25th.