India to host G20 summit in 2022, its first ever as host

India is all set to host the G20 summit in 2022 and this will be the first time that India will host the summit.

It comes on the 75th year of Independence.

The G20 is a meeting of 19 of the world’s most industrialised nations and the European Union.

The G20 consists of annual meetings of its member countries’ leaders.

It has been taking place since 2008.

Hindustan Unilever board approves merger with GSKCH India

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced that its board has approved the merger with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH India).

The merger will take place through an all-equity deal.

The total business of the GSKCH India is valued at Rs.31,700 crore.

Mauritius’ SBM gets RBI approval to merge operations with its Indian subsidiary

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the merger of SBM (Mauritius), India, with SBM Bank (India).

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Limited, India, has been granted licence by the RBI to carry on the business of banking in India through Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) mode.

Raninder Singh becomes first Indian to be elected ISSF VP

Raninder Singh has become the first Indian to be elected as vice-president of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

He is one of four vice-presidents.

Singh also heads the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

AS Rajeev appointed MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra announced that AS Rajeev has joined the lender as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Prior to his appointment at Bank of Maharashtra, Rajeev was executive director of Indian Bank.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya joins NATHEALTH as Secretary-General

NATHEALTH has announced the appointment of Siddhartha Bhattacharya as Secretary-General.

Siddhartha will work toward realising NATHEALTH’s vision to spearhead high quality, affordable health for all.

