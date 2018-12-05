The Tata Harrier, the magnum opus SUV from Indian manufacturer Tata, is all set to go on sale next year. And, in the meantime, Tata has unveiled the machine for a media drive. As the images and other technical specifications of the SUV are already out, we have now become privy to the variants that will be offered and the features list of the all-new Tata Harrier.

Slated to be launched in early 2019, possibly in January next year, the Tata Harrier will come with only one engine, a diesel powerhouse, on offer, which will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The SUV will be made available in four variants – XE, XM, XT, and XZ, says a report by NDTV Car and Bike.

Tata Harrier XE

The new Tata Harrier is well equipped right from the base variant, the XE, offering features like projector headlamps, dual function daytime running lights, which also function as turn indicators, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and rear parking sensors.

Additionally, power steering, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, and all four power windows come as standard. For safety, there are dual front airbags as well as ABS with EBD as standard.

Tata Harrier XM

The second is the XM variant, which comes with all the key features offered in the base XE model plus ‘follow me home; function for headlamps, front fog lamps, and rear wiper and washer. The cabin, on the other hand, features a floating island 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers and two tweeters, steering-mounted controls, and a six-way adjustable power seat for the driver.

The Harrier XM also comes with Tata Multi-Drive Mode 2.0 system (Eco, City, and Sport). On the safety front, the SUV comes with additional features like remote central locking and rear parking sensors with the display on infotainment screen.

Tata Harrier XT

Loaded with host of premium features, the XT model features large 17-inch alloy wheels, auto headlamps, dual function LED DRLs that also act as turn indicators, rain-sensing wipers, and electrically foldable ORVMs.

The cabin features offerings such as a soft-touch dashboard with anti-reflective ‘Nappa’ grain layer, an eight-speaker setup (4 speakers + 4 tweeters), push-button start, automatic climate control, rear armrest, and an 8-way adjustable driver seat. Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse parking camera, and cruise control.

Tata Harrier XZ

The top-of-the-line XZ variant offers Xenon HID projector headlamps, cornering function for foglamps, logo projection in ORVMs, and shark fin antenna. The cabin, on the other hand, features oak brown interior, premium oak brown Benecke-Kaliko perforated leather seats and door pad inserts, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear-shift knob.

There is improvement in technological features as well with the XZ, like larger 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with high-resolution display, nine JBL speakers with amplifier and tuned acoustics, and fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster.

The SUV also comes with driver assistant functions like - Terrain Response Modes (Norman, Rough, Wet), hill hold and descent assist, rollover mitigation, corner stability control, electronic stability programme, and electronic traction control. On the safety front, the SUV features six airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain) and ISOFIX child seat mounts for rear outer seats.