The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.). The exams in question are the second semester NIOS DElEd 2018 exams held in September this year.

Students who appeared for the second semester NIOS DElEd exams 2018 can visit the official NIOS website, dled.nios.ac.in, to check their results. However, the site seems to be experiencing problems at this time and loading seems to be an issue. Students looking for their NIOS results are advised to check back in a while to access their results.

The 2018 NIOS D.El.Ed. exams were held from September 25th to 29th, 2018, and more than 12 lakh candidates registered for the same. To check the NIOS results, students can check at this direct link. However, even accessing the result via the direct link may not be possible due to apparent server issues.

The NIOS has released the exam dates for the exams to be held this month. They will be conducted on December 20th and 21st.