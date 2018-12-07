The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has modified the exam centres for some candidates appearing for the BSSC 2014 exam. Candidates will have to check the official BSSC website to find out their exam centre change, if any.

In a series of notifications, the Bihar SSC also says that the exams will go ahead as scheduled on December 8th, 9th, and 10th, in addition to quelling rumours that the BSSC 2014 exams had been cancelled, according to a report by the Indian Express.

To clarify, apparently there was discussion, mostly on social media, that the 2014 BSSC exams were cancelled. The BSSC has, in an official release, called these claims of cancellation “baseless and false”, according to the Indian Express report.

The BSSC has reportedly stated that it is well capable of conducting the exams and that there won’t be any change in schedule.

The Bihar commission has released several notices regarding the 2014 BSSC exams. Below are direct links to each of them.

Released on December 4th, 2018:

Released on December 6th, 2018:

The BSSC had recently released admit cards for the Inter level combined competitive exam. The Commission had also announced exam dates for the 10+2 Level exam.