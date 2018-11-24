The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released admit cards for its inter level combined competitive exam (PT) exam 2014. The Commission has also has announced exam dates for the 10+2 Level exam.

The Bihar recruitment notification was released in the year 2014, and the BSSC has just recently made the link live of the admit cards for the exam. The inter level combined exam is a preliminary exam that will be held in two shifts on December 8th, 9th and 10th, 2018.

To download their BSSC admit card, candidates who are appearing for the inter exam must log onto the Bihar SSC’s official website, bssc.bih.nic.in. On the left side panel, click on the tab ‘Soochna Patt’. Then select the link to download the admit card. Candidates must then enter their relevant details to download their BSSC admit card.

Alternatively, candidates can download their BSSC inter admit card by clicking on this direct link. The website has been experiencing some issues with connectivity, and candidates may have to keep checking back to access their admit cards.