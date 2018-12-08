Ministry of New and Renewable Energy conferred with Skoch Award

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has received the Skoch Award for National Significance.

The ministry received the award for its purpose and critical role played in installing about 73 GW renewable energy capacity in the country.

The award was received by the Secretary of the Ministry of New Renewable Energy, Anand Kumar.

Indian govt appoints Krishnamurthy Subramanian as new Chief Economic Advisor

The Indian government has appointed Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian as the new Chief Economic Advisor.

Subramanian works as an Associate Professor at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Subramanian is one of the world’s leading experts in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

He will have a tenure of three years.

SC approves Centre’s draft witness protection scheme

The Supreme Court has approved the Centre’s draft witness protection scheme.

The SC has asked all states to implement the scheme till the Parliament comes out with legislation for it.

The draft witness protection scheme has been finalised in consultation with the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

It has three categories of witnesses based on the perceived threat.

Preeti Saran elected to UN’s Socio-Economic Cultural Panel

Preeti Saran, has been elected to an Asia Pacific seat on the UN’s Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR).

The former senior Indian diplomat was elected unopposed.

The panel meets in Geneva and holds two sessions per year

Kolkata-Patna is India’s second container cargo sector on Inland Waterways

Kolkata-Patna has become the country’s latest Inland Water Transport (IWT) route for container cargo movement on the National Waterway-1.

The first route for the same was between Kolkata and Varanasi.

The NW-1 (River Ganga) is being developed as part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP).

Cabinet approves agriculture export policy that lifts restrictions on organic, processed food

The Union cabinet has approved an export policy for agriculture, which lifts all restrictions on organic and processed food.

The aim of the policy is to double farmers’ income by 2022.

Under the policy 1,400 crore will be used to set up specialised clusters in different states for different produce to push exports.

Luxembourg to be first country to make public transport free

Luxembourg is set to become the first country in the world to make all public transport free.

The country will implement the scheme in 2020.

The main aim is to address environmental issues and the problem of traffic congestion.

Previously, Luxembourg introduced free transport for all people under the age of 20 years.

