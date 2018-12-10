HMD Global had earlier announced the India launch date for their latest smartphone, the Nokia 8.1, as December 10th, and the day is finally here. Nokia is all set to unveil their new smartphone at an event in New Delhi which kicks off at 5.30 p.m. today. It is believed that the phone that will debut here today will be the Nokia 8.1, the global variant of the X7, as it was launched in Dubai last week.

However, Nokia Mobile India’s official twitter handle has made things confusing as it has been using the same hashtag #ExpectMore for both an undisclosed handset and the recently launched Nokia 7.1 here in India. But chances are that it would indeed be the Nokia 8.1 that will be unveiled for the Indian audience as even during the global debut of the smartphone in Dubai, the same hashtag was used.

Now coming to the phone, it was launched in China as the Nokia X7, will be the company’s first to run the Snapdragon 710 processor, and is based on Android 9 Pie. Other noteworthy features include a 6.18-inch PureDisplay with HDR10 support and a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities.

Get ready to click that perfect selfie in any light. #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/GH3kuTXuAT — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) December 8, 2018

To put things in perspective in terms of pricing, the Nokia 8.1 costs EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 31,900) in the European and West Asian markets. So a pricing similar to that can be expected for India.

Notably, bucking the trend of broadcasting the event live, HMD Global has not yet provided any social media links to watch the Nokia 8.1 launch event live. However, the company is more likely to update the event details on its official social media handles and interested individuals can follow the latest news about the event there.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

It sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 81.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR10 support and is capable of a 96 percent colour gamut. The Nokia 8.1 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked up to 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Nokia 8.1 bears a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, with the primary 12-megapixel camera featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor, 2PD (dual photodiode) tech, and a dual-LED flash. The secondary 13-megapixel fixed-focus lens is meant for depth sensing. At the front, the Nokia 8.1 bears a 20-megapixel fixed focus lens with 0.9-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixel tech for better low-light photography.