The TSLPRB has released admit cards for 2018 physical efficiency test and physical measurement test (PET/PMT) for police recruitment by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). Hall tickets are available for candidates on the official website and can be downloaded by logging in the portal.

A total of 18,428 vacancies for SCT PC Civil, SCT SI Civil , SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver and SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB were announced by the TSLPRB earlier and hall tickets for the same have now been made available by the board on https://www.tslprb.in.

The PET/PMT will be conducted on conducted from December 17th while admit cards will have to be downloaded latest by midnight December 15th. After which candidates will not be able to download the hall ticket. Here is the direct link to download TSLPRB PET/PMT hall ticket or admit cards.

For the candidates who might face any issues while downloading the admit card, the TSLPRB has provided a helpline number to contact the authorities. Candidates can either mail support@tslprb.in or contact concerned authority on these numbers 9393711110 or 939100500.