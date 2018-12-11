Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has introduced the Vivo Y93s in China. While in terms of design the smartphone looks similar to its base variant, the Vivo Y93, the Y93s offers more storage and comes with a different processor.

The Vivo Y93s is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, offers 128GB of inbuilt storage as opposed to the Vivo Y93, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and bears 64GB of inbuilt storage.

However, the new model gets a 6.2-inch display with waterdrop-shaped notch, and a dual rear camera setup similar to the one seen on Y93.

In terms of pricing, the Vivo Y93s is priced a little higher than the VivoY93 considering the boost in storage and new chipset. It is priced at CNY 1,698, which is roughly Rs. 17,685 for the lone 4GB RAM clubbed with 128GB storage variant. The phone is already on sale available in Zixia Red and Aurora Red colour options.

Vivo Y93s specifications

While most of the design and hardware elements remain the same, there are however few incremental upgrades with the Y93s. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Helio P22 MT6762 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. There’s larger inbuilt storage at 128GB with the option to expand further using the microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y93s bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera sports AI features, while the front camera comes with features like Face Wake, AI beautification, and AR stickers. Besides, the handset is fuelled by a 4,030mAh battery.