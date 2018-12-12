Shaktikanta Das appointed new RBI Governor

  • The government has appointed Shaktikanta Das as the new RBI governor.
  • This comes a day after Urjit Patel resigned from his post as RBI Governor.
  • Shaktikanta Das is the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
  • Das is the former economic affairs secretary, serving in the post from 2015 to 2017.

Government increases contribution to NPS from 10% to 14%, no tax on withdrawal

  • The Centre is increases its contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) for the central government employees to 14%.
  • The government also made the entire withdrawal amount tax free at the time of retirement.

HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter achieves milestone of flying at 6 km altitude

  • The Light Utility Helicopter, being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has achieved an important milestone of flying at 6 km altitude.
  • The Light Utility Helicopter will replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.
  • The LUH is a 3-ton class new generation helicopter designed and developed by the HAL’s Rotary Wing Research and Design Center (RWR&DC).

India successfully test-fires inter-continental ballistic missile Agni-5

  • Agni-5, one of India’s indigenously built Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles, has been test-fired successfully.
  • It was launched from the Chandipur Interim Test Range on Abdul Kalam Island.
  • Agni-5 can carry both nuclear and traditional weapons.
  • It can hit its targets at a distance of 5,000 kilometres.

More on Current Affairs

Stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge. Check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.