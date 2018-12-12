Shaktikanta Das appointed new RBI Governor

The government has appointed Shaktikanta Das as the new RBI governor.

This comes a day after Urjit Patel resigned from his post as RBI Governor.

Shaktikanta Das is the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Das is the former economic affairs secretary, serving in the post from 2015 to 2017.

Government increases contribution to NPS from 10% to 14%, no tax on withdrawal

The Centre is increases its contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) for the central government employees to 14%.

The government also made the entire withdrawal amount tax free at the time of retirement.

HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter achieves milestone of flying at 6 km altitude

The Light Utility Helicopter, being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has achieved an important milestone of flying at 6 km altitude.

The Light Utility Helicopter will replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.

The LUH is a 3-ton class new generation helicopter designed and developed by the HAL’s Rotary Wing Research and Design Center (RWR&DC).

India successfully test-fires inter-continental ballistic missile Agni-5

Agni-5, one of India’s indigenously built Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles, has been test-fired successfully.

It was launched from the Chandipur Interim Test Range on Abdul Kalam Island.

Agni-5 can carry both nuclear and traditional weapons.

It can hit its targets at a distance of 5,000 kilometres.

