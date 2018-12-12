OnePlus in collaboration with McLaren unveiled a new special edition of their flagship phone dubbed OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. It is going to be formally launched in India at an event in Mumbai at 6 p.m. today. The special edition comes with much more than mere colour or other minor changes. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition gets 10GB of RAM for the first time even in a phone. Moreover, the smartphone comes with OnePlus’s new fast charging tech that the company calls Warp Charge 30.

And, of course, there are new design changes as well on this new handset. The rear panel of the handset features the signature ‘McLaren Papaya Orange’ colour that wraps around the bottom edge of the device, fading into the black glass panel at the back. And the back panel boasts of McLaren’s groundbreaking carbon fibre that was featured on all McLaren cars since 1981, company said.

Never Settle. Fearlessly Forward. Today, we launched the #OnePlus6T McLaren Edition, pushing the boundaries of speed once again. https://t.co/HQHDjO9apx pic.twitter.com/hAVDIxrTrP — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 11, 2018

The smartphone was priced at GBP 649 in the UK. This is notably higher than the regular 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage Midnight Black variant of the regular OnePlus 6T that was launched at GBP 579. The pricing for the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in India is expected to feature a similar premium over the top variant that’s similar to what was announced for the UK market.

While OnePlus is set to bring the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to Western Europe and North America on Thursday, December 13, India launch is set for today. Moreover, the price and availability details specific to India are expected to be revealed at the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launch event in Mumbai that as we mentioned starts at 6 pm.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

Apart from the newer addition of fast charging technology on board and larger RAM offering, most other hardware specifications remain the same as the OnePlus 6T. Even the new special edition gets the Android 9.0 Pie based on OxygenOS and features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor. There is also pre-loaded Nightscene feature to deliver a better low-light photography experience.

While OnePlus has provided 256GB of onboard storage on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, it is however not expandable via microSD card. Besides it packs a 3,700mAh battery that works with the company’s proprietary Wrap Charge 30 fast charging (30W) technology. This is claimed to deliver a full-day power in 20 minutes of charge.