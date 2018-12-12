As 2018 nears its end, smartphone companies are racing to launch special editions of their premium or flagship smartphones ahead of the Christmas. The latest in the line-up is the Chinese phone maker Oppo, which is all set to unveil custom New Year edition variants of its flagship R17 and R17 Pro. The upcoming models are expected to come with a customised retail box, a limited bundled gift, a new colour option, a slightly redesigned user interface with new themes and possibly upgraded specifications.

Though details about the exact upgrades of the Oppo R17 and R17 Pro are yet to be officially revealed by the company, an event scheduled in China on December 17th has been confirmed. A post on Weibo on Tuesday provided the new information without specifying any details. It however hints towards custom features in the upcoming variants.

It must be recalled that the triple camera smartphone Oppo R17 Pro along with its toned down variant R17 were recently unveiled in India. Hence special editions launch in such a short span seem like an overkill. So while, India launch for the new phone seems unlikely, we expect upgraded variants with larger RAM offerings making its way to Indian market soon.

Oppo R17, R17 Pro specifications

Both the handsets sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display panel with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. However Oppo R17 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. While the Oppo R17 Pro gets the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Oppo R17 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor - coupled with an LED flash. While the Pro variant bears triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4), a 20-megapixel secondary sensor and a third TOF 3D camera sensor. Even the battery is bit bigger on Oppo R17 Pro compared to Oppo R17.