The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released admit cards for the NET (II) 2018 exam. Candidates who are going to appear for the second edition of the ICAR NET 2018 exams to be held at the end of December can download their admission certificates from the official ICAR websites, icar.org.in and asrb.org.in.

Here is the direct link to download ICAR NET (II) admit card 2018. Candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth. The registration number to be entered is the same one that was generated at the time of Online Application Form submission.

The ICAR NET (II) examinations for this year are scheduled to be conducted from December 27th to 31st, 2018. The exams will be held across 34 centres across the country and the test is conducted in online mode.

The ICAR released a notification about the exam schedule on December 3rd, 2018. The official notification details the exam date, slots and subjects. The notification also states that since very few candidates opted for Dharwad/Goa and Ranchi as centres, those centres have been dropped and the candidates will be assigned different centres.