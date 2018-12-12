Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Certificate (BTC) 2015 4th semester result was declared today, a few hours ago. All the candidates who had given the 2015 BTC 4th semester exam can access the result at the official website, examregulatoryauthorityup.in. The official website has been down for the past few hours and the candidates are advised to check the website later.

Indian Express states that around 74,357 candidates had appeared for the exam in the BTC 2015 4th semester exam of which 49,658 candidates managed to clear the examination.

Here is how to check the BTC 2015 4th semester result:

Log in to the official website for BTC results. Click on the result tab on the home page and scroll down. Click on the ‘click here to view’ link against the relevant exam. Download the result to access it.

The report in Indian Express also states that the BTC exam this year had to be cancelled due to reports of paper leak and was rescheduled later. The rescheduled exam was held from November 1st, 2018 to November 3rd, 2018.