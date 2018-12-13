Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the 2018 Engineering Services preliminary examination today, December 13th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission is scheduled to conduct the 2018 Engineering Services preliminary exam on January 6th.

UPSC will conduct the Engineering Services 2018 exam in two sessions. The morning session will start from 9.00 am and the afternoon session will start at 2.00 pm. The candidates are expected to reach the venue at least half an hour before the scheduled exam time. Also, candidates are advised to bring a photo identity along with the e-admit card and not to bring any valuable items.

Here is how to download UPSC 2018 Engineering Services Prelim admit card: