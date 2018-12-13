UPSC Engineering Services 2018: Prelim admit card released at upsc.gov.in
The UPSC is scheduled to conduct the 2018 Engineering Services Preliminary exam on January 6th.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the 2018 Engineering Services preliminary examination today, December 13th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission is scheduled to conduct the 2018 Engineering Services preliminary exam on January 6th.
UPSC will conduct the Engineering Services 2018 exam in two sessions. The morning session will start from 9.00 am and the afternoon session will start at 2.00 pm. The candidates are expected to reach the venue at least half an hour before the scheduled exam time. Also, candidates are advised to bring a photo identity along with the e-admit card and not to bring any valuable items.
Here is how to download UPSC 2018 Engineering Services Prelim admit card:
- Log in to the official website of UPSC.
- Click on the link to for Engineering Services 2018 admit card under ‘What’s New’ section.
- Click on the link under ‘Link’ column.
- Click on the link under ‘To Download e-Admit Card’ column.
- Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’ at the bottom.
- Candidates can download the admit card by either Registration ID or Roll number by choosing the relevant option.
- Enter the required information and the admit card can be downloaded and printed out.