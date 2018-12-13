One of the most anticipated smartphones from South Korean tech giant Samsung, the Galaxy S10, is in the news again. This time, a report says that the much awaited series may go official in February next year. It will include the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G edition smartphones. Apart from that even the pricing for the UK market and other hardware details have been revealed this time.

GizmoChina, an online smartphone news site, citing reliable sources, has ‘confirmed’ the latest piece of information about Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series. The South Korean company will be holding a Samsung Unpacked event on February 20th, 2019, before MWC 2019, where it is believed it will announce the Galaxy S10 series. Furthering confirming this is the fact that Samsung is known for holding a dedicated event for unveiling its Galaxy S series flagship phones ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech expo each year.

Now that MWC 2019 technology trade is scheduled to be held in Barcelona, Spain, between February 25th and February 28th, an launch event before that from Samsung seems quite likely. While pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are expected to begin after the launch event, the S10 series will be hitting the market on March 8, the report says.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pricing and Variants for UK

The Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G70F) is expected to feature a flat 5.8-inch Super-AMOLED screen that will support an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and Quad HD resolution. It will apparently also sport a single camera on the front and dual cameras on the rear. The report has claimed that it will be priced at 699 pounds in the U.K.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 (SM-G73F) it is thought will feature an in-screen camera hole display that measures 6.1 inches across. It will be curved S-AMOLED screen that will produce QHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The S10 will be equipped with a single front camera and a triple camera setup on the rear. It is expected to arrive in 128 GB and 512 GB storage choices that may respectively cost 799 pounds and 999 pounds.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (SM-G975F), on the other hand, is expected to feature a display hole to house dual front-facing cameras. It will be equipped with triple rear cameras. The smartphone is tipped to be fitted with a larger 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display that will QHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The S10 Plus is speculated to arrive in 128 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage sizes. These models are rumored to be respectively priced at 899 pounds, 1,099 pounds and 1,399 pounds.

However, it should be noted that these sources cannot be independently verified and hence these precise details about the upcoming phones should be considered with a pinch of salt.