Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2018 results for all the categories were declared on Thursday, December 13th. All the candidates who have appeared for the KTET 2018 examination can check the result at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the KTET 2018 exam for various categories in the month of October 2018. KTET 2018 exam for category I and II (Lower Primary Classes and Upper Primary Classes) was conducted on October 20th. KTET 2018 exam for Category III (High School Classes) was conducted on October 21st and the KTET 2018 for Category IV (Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, and Physical Education Teachers) was conducted on October 28th.

Here is how to check the KTET 2018 results:

Log in to the Kerala KTET official website. Click on the link to check the result. Select the category, enter the registration number and date of birth, and click on ‘Check Results’. The result will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out for future reference.

All the candidates who have cleared the examination will be issued the KTET certificate by the concerned District Educational Officer after the verification of all the required documents. KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in schools affiliated to Kerala educational board.