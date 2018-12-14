Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the admit card for the Village Development Officer (VDO) preliminary examination on December 13th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 22nd and 23rd.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for vacancies for the positions of Sammilit Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari (SK), Samaj Kalyan Paryavekshak (Samanya Chayan). There are a total number of 1953 vacancies for all the above-mentioned positions.

Here is how to download UPSSSC VDO admit card: