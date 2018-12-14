Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the revised Rajasthan Administrative Service and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RAS/RTS) 2018 preliminary exam results on Thursday, December 13th. A total of 7,145 additional candidates from the OBC and MBC categories have managed to clear the examination. All the candidates can check the revised result at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC had declared the RAS/RTS 2018 preliminary examination results on October 23rd. The revised list was prompted after an order from the High Court on December 1st, 2018. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam, the details of which will be released in the next few weeks.

Here is how to check the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 revised result:

Login to the RPSC’s official website. Click on the link for the revised result for RAS/RTS 2018. The document will contain the roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the exam after the court ruling.

Approximately, 5 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the RAS/RTS 2018 examination, but only around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared in 1454 centres. The exam was also in the news as the state government had restricted mobile data throughout the state during the exam time.