Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign from office.

This comes after the Supreme Court refused to stay an order from a lower court, which seeks to restrain Rajapaksa from holding office until it fully heard a case challenging his appointment.

Rajapaksa was appointed as prime minister on October 26th this year by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Novelist Amitav Ghosh wins 2018 Jnanpith Award

English writer Amitav Ghosh has been honoured with this year’s Jnanpith Award.

The literary award is presented to an author for “outstanding contribution towards literature”.

Railways to give TTEs hand-held devices to check seat availability

The Indian Railways will soon give hand-held terminals (HHTs) to its staff members.

This will allow for computerised on-board ticket checking and allotment of vacant berths.

The HHTs were first introduced in the Patna Rajdhani and will be rolled out across India soon.

The system will give a real-time reflection of vacant berths to passengers who are boarding trains from stations en-route.

SEBI eases norms around cyber security ops for small market intermediaries

The SEBI has relaxed guidelines pertaining to setting up of cyber security operations centres for small market intermediaries, because they lack knowledge in cyber security.

Small intermediaries can utilise services of market security operations center (SOC), which is proposed to be set up by market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

Such a centre will be set up as a separate entity and MIIs will have at least 51 per cent stake in the new entity.

MMRDA terminates contract with L&T-Scomi JV, takes over monorail operations

The MMRDA has terminated its contract with the L&T-Scomi Engineering consortium that has been operating the country’s first monorail network.

The reason for termination is because the Malaysian company has reportedly “failed to meet contractual obligations”.

The 19.5-km monorail network on the Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle corridor connects the eastern periphery of the island city to the central parts.

