Micromax India has announced the launch of their first smartphone with a display notch. The Indian company has confirmed the news via its social media handles and has reportedly even sent invites for the event, which is set for December 18th.

But that’s not all. Micromax has also released a few teaser posters that showcase the display notch. And, it highlights the phone’s dual camera setup clubbed with an LED flash at the rear.

The teaser images have been made available on official Micromax India Twitter account. They show a traditional notch design instead of a waterdrop-style notch that companies like Oppo and Vivo have adopted recently. The notch incorporates the front camera along with a selfie flash, surely a good addition.

From the teasers, it appears that the handset has two front-facing cameras, one on either side of the earpiece. However, it may just be that these are ambient light and proximity sensors.

What can be said with certainty, though, is that there exists a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash module at the rear. It is safe to presume that one of the sensors on the dual rear camera setup will support depth sensing. Also, the teaser image hints at some camera features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Micromax, once a popular smartphone brand in the Indian market, had receded in the background of late, while Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Honor and Oppo have grown in strength. But with the new smartphone, Micromax appears to be on the path to a comeback.

Detailed specifications and price of the upcoming Micromax smartphone are yet to be revealed. However, more teasers can be expected in the coming days to reveal the smartphone’s new features ahead of the official launch on December 18th.