Realme, one of the rapidly growing budget smartphone brands in India, is in news again. But this time it is not for another smartphone launch. For the uninitiated, Realme is a nascent company that has had four smartphone launches so far within a span of 6 months or so. The Chinese firm has now made the headlines for availability of its latest Realme U1 handset.

The handset Realme U1 was launched in India late last month, and has since then been sold via flash sales on Amazon India. It comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, and is the first smartphone in the world to sport the Helio P70 SoC.

However, owing to the phenomenal demand for the phone the company has now announced that the Realme U1 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be available in India in an open sale format starting December 17. So starting Monday onwards interested individuals can just head over to Amazon India at any time and purchase the smartphone.

The smartphone Realme U1 is offered in two variants priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. While the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 14,499. But from December 17, only the 3GB variant smartphone will be available 24x7 on Amazon India and the Realme official website. The 4GB RAM variant will continue to be sold via flash sales, and the next sale is slated for December 19 at 12 (Noon) IST.

Realme U1 specifications

It comes with a big 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked up to 2.1GHz, coupled with ARM G72 GPU powers the handset. In terms of optics, the Realme U1 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor coupled with an LED flash.

At the front, the Realme U1 has a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.8-micron pixels, and 4-in-1 pixels tech. Notably, the Realme U1 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery.